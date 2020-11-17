Rhea Wright Shoaff

Rhea Stephens Wright was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Lewistown, Montana, the daughter of Clayton A. and Rhea Stephens Wright. She passed away at Tender Nest in Billings on Nov. 9, 2020.
She attended rural schools in Fergus County until she moved with her family to Billings in 1937. She graduated Billings Senior High in 1947.
After her marriage to John Shoaff in 1947, they farmed on Coombs Flat in Stillwater County where they raised a son and three daughters.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Charlotte, her husband John W., her daughter Patrice and her son John C. Shoaff.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Tracy) Tobel and their children and grandchildren. Also by her sister-in-law, one niece and four nephews.
As per Rhea's request no service is planned.
