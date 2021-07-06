Rhoda Squires Beardsley Campbell
Rhoda Squires Beardsley Campbell, 85, passed away at the Wheatland Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2021. She was born in Scobey, Montana on August 20, 1935 to Harry and Pansie (Phelps) Squires and raised on a farm that her father had homesteaded. She graduated from Opheim High School. Rhoda was the second youngest child – the Squires family boasted eight girls and three boys.
Rhoda was known for having a big heart, a quick laugh and a strong determination to do the right thing. She was always willing to help someone in need, including family, friends and strangers. She loved people – she was a gifted listener and people felt cherished and somehow nourished after a visit with her. She enjoyed working and riding horses, reading, politics and pinochle. Rhoda was a woman of faith. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harlowton, the Montana State Democratic Party, and the Northeastern Montana Land and Mineral Achievers Association.
Rhoda married Howard Beardsley in 1954 and together they had five children, all born and raised in Glasgow. Rhoda was widowed in 1976 and in 1983 she married Douglas Campbell. Rhoda and Doug shared a love of horses and cattle, and a goal of owning a cattle ranch. They count many friends from their time on their ranches near Miles City, Rapelje and now Harlowton.
Rhoda is survived by her husband Doug of Harlowton; her children Howard (Connie) Beardsley of Bel Air, MD, Doug (Robin) Beardsley of South Lyon, MI, Mark Beardsley of Deale, MD and Mary (Dan) Murray of Mill Creek, WA; stepchildren Doug (Barb) Campbell II of Bozeman, MT, Scott (Chantel) Campbell of Chandler, AZ, Lauri Loaiza of Belle Meade, NJ; sisters Allie Russell of Larslan, MT and Pat Mueller of Great Falls, MT and many loving grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Kathy, sisters Lorraine Johnsen, Leone Eide, Mary Bartley, Grace Squires and Evy Bies and brothers Bernard, Phillip and David Squires.
Memorial Services for Rhoda Campbell will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Glasgow, MT with committal to follow in the Highland Cemetery in Glasgow. Cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home of Harlowton and Bell Funeral Home of Glasgow assisting the family.
Rhoda volunteered for many causes and organizations - she was especially interested in the welfare of Native American children. Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice in lieu of flowers. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.