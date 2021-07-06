Rhoda Squires Beardsley Campbell

Rhoda Squires Beardsley Campbell, 85, passed away at the Wheatland Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2021. She was born in Scobey, Montana on August 20, 1935 to Harry and Pansie (Phelps) Squires and raised on a farm that her father had homesteaded. She graduated from Opheim High School. Rhoda was the second youngest child – the Squires family boasted eight girls and three boys.

Rhoda was known for having a big heart, a quick laugh and a strong determination to do the right thing. She was always willing to help someone in need, including family, friends and strangers. She loved people – she was a gifted listener and people felt cherished and somehow nourished after a visit with her. She enjoyed working and riding horses, reading, politics and pinochle. Rhoda was a woman of faith. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harlowton, the Montana State Democratic Party, and the Northeastern Montana Land and Mineral Achievers Association.

Rhoda married Howard Beardsley in 1954 and together they had five children, all born and raised in Glasgow. Rhoda was widowed in 1976 and in 1983 she married Douglas Campbell. Rhoda and Doug shared a love of horses and cattle, and a goal of owning a cattle ranch. They count many friends from their time on their ranches near Miles City, Rapelje and now Harlowton.