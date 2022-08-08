On August 4, Rhonda (Leibrand) Shipstead, 68, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family from pancreatic cancer.

Rhonda, born on February 3, 1954 in Scobey, was the 4th child of 14 to James and Hilda (Wahl) Leibrand. Rhonda married Mark Shipstead in Scobey on November 26, 1971. They were blessed with two children, Shannon and Odin.

In 2010, Rhonda and Mark moved to Billings to be close to medical care. Despite all her health issues, Rhonda always kept the most positive attitude and was one of the strongest and most determined people you could ever meet. She continued to be the most generous, loving, vibrant mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, wife and friend.

Rhonda was a natural mother, growing up with so many siblings, so when she had children of her own, they became her main focus in life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was very giving and loving to those around her. She loved a good chat and could talk to anyone. People were drawn to her charismatic personality. In her free time Rhonda loved to bake, craft and garden.

She will be missed dearly by her husband Mark Shipstead of Billings; daughter Shannon (Roger) Cathel of Great Falls; son Odin (Elizabeth) Shipstead of Nashua; three granddaughters Hannah Cathel, and Ella and Erin Shipstead, and another on the way. Rhonda is also survived by 11 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Keneth; and sister Clairann.

A private family inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Scobey Cemetery. A public reception will follow at the Scobey Lutheran Church Center.

Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family on Rhonda's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.