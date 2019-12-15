Richard Alonzo Hageman, 85, of Bridger, went to be with his Lord on Dec. 5, with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Billings to Leslie Wayne Hageman and Anna (Crumley) Hageman. He was raised in Laurel with his twin, one older and one younger brother. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1953. He attended MSU Bozeman and Rocky Mountain College.
Rich married Ann Gray. That union was blessed with three children, Phillip, John and Mary. They later divorced.
Major Hageman spent 22 years in the Marine Corps as an Aviator. He retired in 1977. During his military career, he served in many places including Vietnam, Okinawa and Japan.
In 1979, Richard met the love of his life, Diane. They were married in 1980 and moved back to Laurel to open the Barber Style Shop. During that time, Rich developed his metal work art. He made beautiful custom signs, and chimes and other pieces.
Rich was very involved in the Bridger United Methodist Church, Golden Eagle Masonic Lodge, his two Eastern Star Chapters and White Shrine of Jerusalem. He also belonged to Scottish Rite and Al Bedoo Shrine.
Richard was a dedicated Christian, American, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His big bear hugs, sense of humor, integrity and ingenuity will be missed by all who loved him.
In Paradise he joins his parents; his older and younger brothers, Wayne and Gary; his grandson Dan Hageman, and his great-granddaughter Elena Lopez.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years; his sons, Phillip (Sally) of Laurel, John (Julie) of Illinois; Mary Lutton (Barry) of Spokane; his twin brother Ronald of Henderson, Nevada; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to Cecil Thornell, his in-home caregiver, the entire staff of Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, who made us feel like family and gave excellent care for three and one half years, Dr. Brad Fouts, and Beartooth Hospice, Carrie, RN, Cindy, RN, Madison, CNA, Lynette, SW, and Pastor Jim Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June, when the roads are good and the weather is warm.
Memorials may be sent to the Ann Hageman Memorial ESTARL Fund at Zidonian Chapter, PO Box 292, Laurel, MT, Beartooth Humane Alliance, Red Lodge, MT, Al Bedoo Shrine Transportation Fund or charity of your choice.
