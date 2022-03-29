Richard Brian Wheatcroft, age 65, of Sand Springs, Montana passed away from heart failure on March 24 after a relatively brief hospitalization.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons in Jordan. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Steve's Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.