Richard Bruce Henderson, of Cody, Wyoming, died Friday April 11, 2021 at 87 years old, comfortably at home. Born in Basin, Wyoming, August 1, 1933 to Albert B. Henderson and Hazel W. Henderson. He graduated from Greybull High School, University of Wyoming and attended post-graduate studies at UCLA and University of Southern California. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After being selected for rank of Major, Richard left military service to focus on his architectural career.
Richard spent the next 25 years working in the design and construction of a wide range of public, financial, commercial, residential and institutional buildings throughout the U.S. He was a registered architect in 26 states. Richard worked for several companies starting in California, then moving to St. Louis, Connecticut and Kansas.
Having had enough of the ‘corporate world,' Richard transitioned into being an owner, developer, and operator of hotels in the Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York areas. He moved to Cape Cod, and worked as a partner with his wife, Myrna, an Interior Designer, in hotel development. They then moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where he slowly transitioned into retirement.
Richard and Myrna then decided to ‘come home' to Wyoming, and they moved to Cody. Richard was actively engaged in the community and served on several city boards/commissions. He was a cast member in Cody's ‘1776, A Musical Play.' Richard Henderson loved being able to re-engage with so many lifelong friends, while also making many new friends and acquaintances. Their home in Cody was regularly filled with visiting friends and family members.
Richard was a 66-year member of the BPO Elks, a ‘Fourth Degree Knight' of the Knights of Columbus, and a devoted parishioner of Church of St. Anthony of Padua; all in Cody, Wyoming. He was a prior member of the Vero Beach Country Club and a Hospice volunteer for several years.
Richard's hobbies included a passion for golfing, sailing that he learned on ‘The Cape,' and boating throughout Florida's waterways. Earlier in life he parleyed his love of flying to attain a pilot solo qualification. Richard also enjoyed classical music, singing, and playing the piano. He loved traveling the world with Myrna, to places such as China, Israel, Egypt, Europe and every state in the U.S. Much of that travel was ‘aboard' their RV.
Richard Henderson was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Myrna Carol (Perkins) Henderson, also of Cody. Richard has two children, daughter, Lynn Henderson of Colorado; and son Richard A Henderson, his wife Stacy, and granddaughters, Shayla, Shannah, Sherilyn, Shelby and Sheridan, and one great-granddaughter Marielle, from Minnesota; all of whom brought him so much joy along with his dear nephews and nieces.
A memorial celebration is TBD sometime in June 2021, for Richard and Myrna. In lieu of flowers, a charity will be announced for the upcoming memorial celebration.
Condolences can be sent on Richard's memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
