Richard Bruce Henderson, of Cody, Wyoming, died Friday April 11, 2021 at 87 years old, comfortably at home. Born in Basin, Wyoming, August 1, 1933 to Albert B. Henderson and Hazel W. Henderson. He graduated from Greybull High School, University of Wyoming and attended post-graduate studies at UCLA and University of Southern California. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After being selected for rank of Major, Richard left military service to focus on his architectural career.

Richard spent the next 25 years working in the design and construction of a wide range of public, financial, commercial, residential and institutional buildings throughout the U.S. He was a registered architect in 26 states. Richard worked for several companies starting in California, then moving to St. Louis, Connecticut and Kansas.

Having had enough of the ‘corporate world,' Richard transitioned into being an owner, developer, and operator of hotels in the Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York areas. He moved to Cape Cod, and worked as a partner with his wife, Myrna, an Interior Designer, in hotel development. They then moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where he slowly transitioned into retirement.