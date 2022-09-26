 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard C. "Dick" Locke

Richard C. "Dick" Locke, 69, died at his home in Billings September 2 while preparing for a day full of activities with friends.

Dick loved cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles and anything with a motor. Both racing them and fixing them. He tinkered, he was good with welding, and also learned how to repair computers. With his varied interests, Dick was a friend and source of encouragement to innumerable people. He had a great sense of humor and a sin ere desire to help others. In his later hears he joined the Shriners and took part in a number of events. He thoroughly enjoyed these and the fact that he was benefiting the community.

Dick leaves behind his three children, April (Mike) Price, Rusty Locke, and Linda (Brent) Metzer; his sister Joan Leiker, his brother Bert (Jalane) Locke, and many other extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed boy all who knew him.At Dick's request, Cremation has already taken place.

For more about Dick's life, please visit Dahl's Funeral Chapel website @:http://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/.

