Richard C. "Dick" Locke

Dick loved cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles and anything with a motor. Both racing them and fixing them. He tinkered, he was good with welding, and also learned how to repair computers. With his varied interests, Dick was a friend and source of encouragement to innumerable people. He had a great sense of humor and a sin ere desire to help others. In his later hears he joined the Shriners and took part in a number of events. He thoroughly enjoyed these and the fact that he was benefiting the community.