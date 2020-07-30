Richard Carl Schottlaender
On the early morning of Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 87, Richard Carl (Dick) Schottlaender passed quietly in his sleep to go to heaven due to complications of a recent stroke and COPD.
Rich was born November 29, 1932, in South Milwaukee, WI. After high school, he enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War for two years in Japan. After an honorable discharge, he attended Carroll College in Waukesha, WI and obtained a degree in Biology. It is here that he met and fell in love with Peggy Starin, and they were married July 14, 1956. He worked in heavy construction for Allis Chalmers, which later became Fiat-Allis as a service rep and moved into sales for the same company, traveling all over the country. Near the end of his career, he worked for Motor Works as a remanufactured engine sales representative, serving Montana. After which he then worked for Northern Line Layers.
His interests in life included hunting, fishing, gun collecting and antique cars. He was in the process of restoring a 1922 Model T Ford (if anyone is interested in resuming this project, let us know). He loved to help and lend a hand to anyone with a need, especially the elderly. He and Peg have been active members of Faith Builders at Faith E for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peg and three daughters: Denise (Pat) Lemke, Aileen (Jon) Rogers, Michelle (Wade) Pickering and five grandchildren Kelli (Mitch) Wardell, Gage and Austin Pickering, Kim Lemke, and Codi Rogers.
Memorials may be sent in his honor to the Special K Ranch, Blue Creek fire department, IDEA or a charity of choice.
Services will be held at Faith E 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Billings, MT on Wednesday August 5 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be shared online at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Service information
11:00AM
3145 Sweetwater Drive
BILLINGS, MT 59102
