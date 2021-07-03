Richard Dean Holland Sr., 94, died on March 18, 2021 in Albany, OR of natural causes. He was born in Billings on Sept. 19, 1926 to Jeremiah and Frances Camille Holland, the youngest of six children.

Richard enlisted in the Army in Sept. 1946 and served until his discharge in August 1948. While in the Army Reserve he was reactivated and served in combat during the Korean War 1950-1951. He graduated from Montana State College in Bozeman in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Arts. Richard worked for Zook Brothers Construction and at Holland Construction Company where he was a mechanic fixing heavy equipment used in highway construction. He later worked at Holland Loader Company manufacturing heavy equipment. Richard was a member of the Operating Engineers Union.

Richard enjoyed tinkering on projects and helping his friends. Richard constructed an air boat out of aluminum and used it to gather asparagus from the banks of the Yellowstone River. He put diesel engines in a couple of his pickup trucks before it was a popular option. Richard would make things work although it wasn't always pretty. If you were to point out that something didn't look all that nice, he would reply 'Well, it works doesn't it?' Richard used to enjoy shooting, camping in his trailer and riding his Honda 90 as well as soaking in the pool at Chico Hot Springs. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.