Richard Dean Zier passed away peacefully on the evening of April 12, 2023 with his children by his side at Brookdale Senior Living in Mesa, AZ. Dick was 83 and after courageously battling a lengthy illness, he is now pain free and home with his Heavenly Father.

Dick was born in Deer Lodge, MT September 12, 1939, to devoted mother Katherine Margaret Zier. He grew up in Bridger, MT the youngest of thirteen children. Aunt Bubbles said, "He was OUR baby!" as she recalls taking care of him, herself being just four years old and Aunt Lillian, six, as the others worked. Dad started working in the beet and bean fields alongside his family at age five, the oil fields with his brothers in his early teens, and in the electrical business with his uncle in his later teens. He also worked for a bee keeper at one point! He was active in FFA, basketball and played football (six man with leather helmets) before graduating Bridger high school.

After high school Dick worked for Jim Davis' electrical contracting firm in Bridger. In the late 50s he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union as an apprentice electrician. During his apprenticeship he began working for Yellowstone Electric in Billings. After becoming a journeyman electrician, Dick purchased Jim Davis's electrical contracting business in Bridger. He later rejoined Yellowstone Electric as an estimator and part owner, eventually becoming the president and majority owner before his retirement. He also served as a member of the board of trustees for the 8th District IBEW pension and benefit trusts.

Dad enjoyed skiing, hunting, fishing occasionally and started golfing in his fifties. He was an outgoing, generous man. It was rare to not see a huge smile on his face. He loved cooking meals, hosting friends and family. He loved going out on the town in Billings, dinner, drinks, dancing, live poker, and any shenanigans that presented itself.

In retirement, he enjoyed endless fun at Leisure World in Mesa, AZ. Playing golf several times a week and TGIF with his buddy Walt Yanc and of course his beloved "Canadian" friends. Special thanks to all of you for your loyal friendship!

Dad loved the Lord. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Bridger.He attended Faith Chapel in Billings from the late seventies to mid two thousands. He often sang in special holiday choirs. He loved singing praises to his Savior. He was involved in small groups, bible studies, and volunteer projects. He most recently attended Central Christian Church in Mesa, AZ. He did devotions daily and we read scripture continuously in his last days, him often reciting along. He was excited to be reunited with his Mama and siblings.

He was a family man who was generous with his time, talents and resources. He always made time to cook meals, travel to visit, and make repairs, helping in any way he could. He was our biggest fan, attending many concerts, and sporting events. He awoke early every morning, singing and whistling while preparing breakfast at the crack of dawn. He returned the love of his doting nine older sisters visiting them often, playing pinochle, cooking, cleaning, and caring for them in their later years. He loved and respected his three older brothers especially his lifelong best friend and brother Dan, who he has missed every day since Dan's passing.

Dick is survived by his son Paul (Michelle) Zier, daughter Lesley Zier, grandchildren Aidan Heidinger, Hayes Heidinger, Jackson Zier, Allison Zier, sisters Lillian Wood, Bubbles Pickett, sister in law Jean Zier, and several nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother Katherine Zier, father Henry Zier, sisters Lizzie Bird Town, Kaye Lazzard, Amelia Zier, Louise Sekora, Clare Marchesani, Lydia Kercher, Dorothy Strickland and brothers George Zier, Fred Zier, and Dan Zier.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 305 Pryor Ave. in Bridger, MT at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5. Burial and luncheon to follow.

Celebration of Life will be held at Tiny's Tavern 323 N. 24th in Billings, MT. Friday May 5, 5:30 p.m. All those who'd like to "cheers" Dick are welcome.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Mount of Billings, 1140 16th St. W #12, Billings, MT 59102. Or Red Lodge Area Community foundation specify "CART", PO Box 1871, Red Lodge, MT 59068.