Richard (Dick) Arthur Black was born in Cody, Wyoming in July 1932 to Hazel Black. In 1949, he graduated from Cody High and married the love of his life Virginia in 1951. That same year, Dick joined the Navy and spent 4-years floating the high seas, which took him on combat action in Wonsan Harbor during the Korean War, followed by four cruises to the far East. It is believed that the Navy is where Dick learned many of his famous “one line” quips!

Dick began his career with Montana Power on Jan. 9th, 1956. He started as a laborer and moved to Journeyman Lineman, Laurel Town Manager, Billings Safety Division Director, Field Safety Coordinator for Western Energy in Colstrip, and finally Billings Division Operation Supervisor for MPC before retiring. It was in 1961 that he was assigned his job in Laurel, a supposed temporary stint that lasted nearly 40 years. Dick and Virginia welcomed three daughters (Cindy '55, Cheryl '66, Casey '74) and were active in the Laurel School district for 30 years.