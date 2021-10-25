Richard (Dick) Arthur Black was born in Cody, Wyoming in July 1932 to Hazel Black. In 1949, he graduated from Cody High and married the love of his life Virginia in 1951. That same year, Dick joined the Navy and spent 4-years floating the high seas, which took him on combat action in Wonsan Harbor during the Korean War, followed by four cruises to the far East. It is believed that the Navy is where Dick learned many of his famous “one line” quips!
Dick began his career with Montana Power on Jan. 9th, 1956. He started as a laborer and moved to Journeyman Lineman, Laurel Town Manager, Billings Safety Division Director, Field Safety Coordinator for Western Energy in Colstrip, and finally Billings Division Operation Supervisor for MPC before retiring. It was in 1961 that he was assigned his job in Laurel, a supposed temporary stint that lasted nearly 40 years. Dick and Virginia welcomed three daughters (Cindy '55, Cheryl '66, Casey '74) and were active in the Laurel School district for 30 years.
Dick was an active civic leader. He was elected to serve two terms on the Laurel School Board, spent 15 years on the Laurel City/County Planning Board, and served various community committees such as the County Disaster Control Board, and 20 years on the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. Dick was a Laurel Rotarian and past President, as well as past president of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce. Dick served on the IBEW Union Executive Board. He was past president of the Girl's AAU Track Club and helped sponsor Montana's first North Western Regional Girls Track Championships in Laurel in 1964. Dick was presented MPC's “Citizen of the Year Award” as well as receiving the JC Distinguished Service Award. Dick and Virginia spent retirement driving the DAV van, time at the YMCA, watching club dance, and attending sporting events. Many of their kid's and grandkids' friends considered them both surrogate parents/grandparents.
Those who knew Dick Black would agree that he spent his life working with others trying to make a difference. He was a legend among friends and family, his quick humor, humbleness, and welcoming demeanor were admired by many. He was the foundation of his family and adored them all. He loved holding, rocking, and singing to babies. He loved rodeo, redheads, and westerns. He enjoyed stories, jokes, old country songs, dancing, and making people laugh. More than anything, he loved and adored his “lovely bride” and after 65 years of marriage, Virginia preceded him in death.
Dick is survived by his three daughters and families: Cindy (Ed) Hatten, their son Mike (Skye) Hatten, daughters Molly (Robb) Schwend, and Ginny (Jason) LaRue. Cheryl (Don) Curtiss, their son Tristan and daughter Taylor (Duncan). Casey Black and sons Connor (Kylie) and Chance. Great Grandchildren Tanner, Cadence, Grady, Blaine, Anna, Owen, Hattie, and Hailynn.
The Funeral will take place on Friday, Nov. 12th at the Laurel Methodist Church at 10 a.m. followed by burial at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at 5 12 p.m. A big thank you to the staff at the Crossings, the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Paula Durell NP, best friend Beth, and all the love and support he got from his NorthWestern Energy and LVFD families. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.
