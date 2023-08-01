Richard "Dick" B. Trefny
BILLINGS - Dick was born in Chicago on June 30, 1927 and spent his early years growing up in North Chicago.
At the age of 17, in August of 1944, he enlisted in the Army. He was sent to an Engineering school for field artillery.
He was discharged in 1946 and continued pursuing his Aeronautical Engineering degree. He met Janice Wrinkle whom he would marry in 1950.
He received a fellowship from the University of Washington and moved to Seattle where daughter, Doris Anne was born in 1951. After graduating from U of W he accepted a job with McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis where Rick, Jr. was born in 1953.
He became a professor at Parks Collage and taught there until accepting a job with the Boeing Company in 1965 back in Seattle.
He lost his daughter to brain cancer in 1972 followed by wife Jane in 1979. He subsequently remarried in 1980 to Nancy Phelps.
He retired from the Boeing company in 1989. Nancy passed away in 1998.
In 2008 he moved to Billings, MT and had been residing in Morning Star Assisted Living Facility since 2014.
He is survived by son, Rick, and his wife, Dorota.
Donations or contributions in his memory can be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.