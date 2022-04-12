Richard "Dick" Hess, 78, of Billings, formerly of Fallon, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Billings. Family will Receive Friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie County Cemetery in Terry, MT.