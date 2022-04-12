Richard "Dick" Hess, 78, of Billings, formerly of Fallon, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Billings. Family will Receive Friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie County Cemetery in Terry, MT.
Please refer to www.stevensonandsons.com to read full obituary, leave condolences, and view complete service information.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.