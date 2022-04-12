 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard "Dick" Hess

Richard "Dick" Hess

Richard "Dick" Hess, 78, of Billings, formerly of Fallon, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Billings. Family will Receive Friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie County Cemetery in Terry, MT.

Please refer to www.stevensonandsons.com to read full obituary, leave condolences, and view complete service information.

