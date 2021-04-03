Richard (Dick) T. Embry

Richard T. (Dick) Embry, 78, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021 after a long battle with pancreatitis. Dick was born to Walter and Delva Embry on Nov. 6, 1942 in Billings, Montana.

After graduating from Billings High School, Dick and his friend, Al Schaff joined the USAF. Dick was stationed in Buffalo, NY, and returned to Billings on discharge to attend Eastern Montana College where he received a BS in Business. After graduation Dick joined ICR Realty in Billings and found his calling selling real estate. He was asked to move to the Bozeman-Big Sky area to establish an affiliate office called RCI realty.

In 1987 Dick formed a partnership with another Real estate broker and they moved RCI Realty to W. College Street in Bozeman where it still operates today as a Coldwell Banker office. Dick owned several businesses including Beaumont Construction, de Gallery, and Daniel-Richard Jewelers.

Dick married Kitricia Pugh and they had two sons, Scott and Kade. They adopted two daughters, Denise and Rhonda. In 1984 Dick married Mary Stuber and they had one daughter, Kim. In 2006, Dick, Mary, and Kim moved to Scottsdale, AZ, lured by Dick's love of car shows, golf, and his friend, Al Schaff. Dick will be remembered for his love of buying and selling cars, his ability to teach new salespeople, and his commitment to friends and family.

Dick has been preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, William and Doug. His is survived by his wife, Mary, his sons, Scott (Shelly) of Sioux Falls, SD, Kade (Chelsea) of Bozeman, MT, daughter, Kim (San Francisco), and five grandchildren Kylie and Baylee of Sioux Falls, SD and Ayla, Kash, and Marlee of Bozeman, MT. A celebration of his life will be held this summer.