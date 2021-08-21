Richard (Dick) Thomas received his Heavenly ‘Wings' and flew up to Heaven on August 16, 2021.

Richard was born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Billings to Clifford and Mildred (née Bowman) Thomas. He has one brother, Gary Thomas, of Billings.

Richard always had a love for airplanes and flying and received his Private Pilot's License at the age of 16. He served in the US Army in 1950 during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to Montana and met and married Marjorie Long of Wyoming. They were blessed with three children, Dixie, Mark and Cary.

Richard was a flight instructor for many years and also flew for Lynch Flying Service, J P Stevens Textiles, Gillis Aviation, and Husky Oil in Cody, Wyoming. In 1978, he became the Senior Pilot for Big Sky Airlines. That same year, he married Maxine (Mac) Bernhart of Billings. At the time of his death, they were married for 43 years.

Sadly, Richard had suffered from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years. He has spent the last 3 1/2 years at Canyon Creek Memory Care. His family will forever be Grateful to them and their Amazing staff for the excellent care and love shown to him.