Richard Edward Fick, 82, of Billings, MT passed peacefully at home on November 9. He was born March 11, 1940 in Stafford, Nebraska to Edward and Alberta (Pond) Fick. He started first grade at age 4 in rural Nebraska. Looking for better opportunities, the family moved to Billings, Montana in 1949, where they had family living and a new job at Saunders Lumber. Richard also started working at the lumber yard at age 14, counting inventory and unloading rail cars by hand. He attended Pine Hills, Lockwood, and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1957. He attended Eastern Montana College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1961. He then taught mostly 5th and 6th grades for 39 years. He taught at Taft, Orchard, Highland, and Sandstone Elementaries. He retired from teaching in June 2000. His love for teaching was unimaginable. He made a difference in so many children's and families' lives. He took his students fossil hunting in the back of his pickup in the Pryors, walked to Pays to watch sales, outdoor ed at Riverfront Park, and many more adventures. He had posters of John Wayne, Native Americans, the U.S. Presidents, and of course an American Flag hanging in his classroom. He wanted to teach and expose his students to as much history and real world experiences as possible.

Along with teaching, he also ran cattle. He was fascinated with cattle genetics and improving his small herd. He sold club calves to repeat customers as far away as Illinois. The summers were spent putting up hay in Lockwood, Shepherd, and surrounding areas. He worked hard everyday, some say too hard, whether it was irrigating, cutting and baling hay, stacking small squares, fixing fences, feeding and calving cows, yard work, and gardening. He enjoyed trying new plants in his garden and growing ornamental grasses. He grew many kinds of ornamental corn and fall decorations that he shared with his grandkids who sold them at the local farmer's market. He also loved and appreciated a good horse. He told stories of riding his horse into Billings to visit his girlfriend and the importance of a faithful horse for checking cowson. He started watching his grandkids, Owen, Trigg, and Eva when they were each around 2 years old. They did "school work" everyday, teaching them to write, count, and read early on. Once a teacher, always a teacher. They were the light of his life. They worked outside, gardened, read books, learned American History and current events, manners, sharing, respect, gratitude for the flag and country, listened to old country music and talk radio, collected chicken eggs to share with the neighbors, and that hard work is satisfying and pays off.

Dad had a deep connection to Nebraska where he was born. He would drive his prized mustangs and muscle cars back in the summers to visit and help put up hay. In addition to his favorite cars, he loved his Ford pickup that has almost 400,000 miles on it. He will forever be a Ford fan. Many laughs were had and memories made on these trips over the years with his Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Later on, he would make the annual trip in August with his daughter, Jacque, to bring back a truck load of watermelons and cantaloupes to share with family and friends. If you know, you know!

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Crenshaw) Walborn.Survivors include his daughter, Kymm (Steve) Stark, son, Ed (Phyrne) Fick, daughter Jacque (Byron) Rouse; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jen) Stark, Jesse (Jen) Stark, Charlie (Caitlin) Fick, Jenny Fick, Owen, Trigg, and Eva Rouse; Great grandchildren, Brocton and Bailey Stark, Mason, Leighton, and Emmerson Stark, Bridger, Holden, and Landon Fick. His sister Sandie (Bill) Quesenberry, nephews and niece and his second wife, Shirl (LeBrun) Harms and her children Heather Yates and Mike Yates. He is also survived by his special Nebraskan born cousins, Georgie (Raymond), Marilynn (Jack), Carolyn (Jack), and Jim (Laura).

A special thank you to his many neighbors for visiting with him over the fence, keeping an eye out for him, bringing him peanut butter cookies, frog eye salad, rhubarb crisp, and Christmas goodies. We are grateful for your kindness and friendship.

An extra thanks to Stillwater Hospice and the care you provided over the last year. Janeen, you are simply amazing. We are forever grateful for your care of our Dadand your encouragement to keep me going.

Dad, you were my hero and role model. You always kept your word and were someone I could count on for everything. You loved our kids unconditionally and helped shape them into who they are today, to which Byron and I are forever grateful for. I hope you are swathing endless fields of green grass with Uncle George and stopping in the shade to drink a Dr Pepper and listening to Paul Harvey. I hope Grandma met you with your favorite supper of her fried chicken and mashed potatoes and gravy that you've been waiting so long for.

A private family service will be held to spread his ashes. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Huntley Project Veteran's Day Program, Huntley Project School 1477 Ash Street, Worden, MT 59088, Angel Horses, Inc, PO Box 20797,Billings, MT 59104, or a charity of your choice.