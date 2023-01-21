Richard Emile Wenger peacefully passed away at the age of 84.
A Visitation will be held at Resurrection Parish on Monday, January 30 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. A Procession to Sunset Hills Cemetery will follow. A reception will follow the Graveside Service back at Resurrection Parish.
Please visit www.dokkennelson.com for additional details.
