Richard Eugene Reisbig

Richard Eugene Reisbig

Dick Reisbig, 89, of Billings, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. MST, with a reception to follow. Live streaming will be available. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries

