Richard Eugene Wegner was born on August 27, 1934 in Laurel, Montana, the firstborn child of Fred and Emma (Fox) Wegner. He was baptized into Christ on Sept. 16, 1934 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Park City, Montana. He was confirmed in Christ at Trinity Lutheran Church, Billings, Montana in 1948. He died of an abdominal aneurysm on March 21 in Billings.

He married Donna Clanton, on Sept. 8, 1955. To this union were born two children. Dick and Donna began their life together in Hawaii where he served in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he studied engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman. He was hired by the state of Montana as a highway engineer. For more than 30 years, he worked for the Department of Transportation. In that capacity he lived in various Montana cities including Helena, Missoula, and Miles City. After retiring, he took a job as county engineer for Rock County, Minnesota. Dick and Donna returned to Montana in 1996 and settled in Laurel. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel; and brothers, Kenneth (Karen) and Allen (Lynette). He is survived by his wife; daughter, Susan; and sister, Linda Capps; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and close neighbors.

Thank God for close family friends, Nick and Micki Bemer and their son Nathan, who have been a blessing to Dick and Donna for many years. Thank God also for the staff at Crossings and Novak Cottage.

Richard's funeral will be Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 W. Ninth St., Laurel, Montana.