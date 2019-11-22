Richard Gilbert Ames, 90, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings. He was born June 17, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Halbert H. and Winnifred Gilbert Ames. He graduated from Carroll College in 1950 with a BA in Business Administration.
Richard was married to Kay F. Sullivan in 1950 in Helena; they later divorced. He served in the Army 1951-1952. He managed his father’s Marcus Milling Co. in Scobey until moving to Glasgow and working as an insurance agent. In 1977, Richard moved to Billings and was lucky to find the second love of his life, Florence Stevens. Florence passed away in 2014.
Richard was active in the Al Bedoo Shriners and was a Masonic Lodge member. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints September 2015 at the age of 85 years.
Richard is survived by his children, Julie Robinson, Jeannette Morrison, Michael Ames and Sheila Knoepke; daughter-in-law Susan Ames and their families; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Paul Ames, son Gregory, grandson Cody Ames and great-grandsons Cole and Nixon Whatcott.
Visitation will be 10 am with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Pioneer Park Ward. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Daniels County Cemetery in Scobey.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to his Ward family, his Sweetwater family and all those who cared for him and loved him. Also many thanks to Dahl Funeral Chapel, the Veterans Administration, the Al Bedoo Shrine and Masonic Lodge. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
