Richard G. Brewer
Richard G. Brewer, 62, of Billings died Thursday morning, July 9th, 2020 in Aspen Meadows in Billings of natural causes. He was born May 21, 1958, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, the son of Emmett (Bud) and Beverly (Sue) Leith / Lamb. He received his education in Oregon graduating from Molalla High School. He lived and worked in Oregon until 2000 when he moved to Billings, Montana to be closer to family.
Richard was a talented gardener and landscaper; he had a touch for making things grow. He had an excellent eye for decorating and a great sense of style. Everyone enjoyed his quick-witted sense of humor. He was a devoted owner of many generations of rescued cats. He worked in various service industry positions and was well known in the Billings community. He will be missed by many in the communities he touched.
He is survived by his step-father Delbert Brewer of Hermosa, SD; brothers Craig Brewer of Portland, OR and Michael Brewer of Hermosa, SD; sister Lynnell Gannon-Brewer of Billings.
He was preceded in death by his father Emmett Lamb and his mother Beverly Brewer.
No services will be held for Richard Brewer at this time due to Covid-19 precautions, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
