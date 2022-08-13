 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard H. Espeland

Richard H. Espeland

Richard H. Espeland, 94, of Huntley, Montana passed away on July 29. Richard was born in Grenora, North Dakota on July 14, 1928, to Emma and Selmer Espeland.

Memorial services were held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1495 Ash St. Worden MT on Tuesday, August 9, 9:30 a.m.

