MEDICINE LAKE — Services for Richard Hendrickson will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Medicine Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Johnette Grefe officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at a later date.

Richard H. Hendrickson, 87, of Medicine Lake passed away in Billings following a medical procedure. His family was by his side. A full obituary will be released when completed by the family.

Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com

