MEDICINE LAKE — Services for Richard Hendrickson will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Medicine Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Johnette Grefe officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at a later date.
Richard H. Hendrickson, 87, of Medicine Lake passed away in Billings following a medical procedure. His family was by his side. A full obituary will be released when completed by the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.