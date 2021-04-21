Richard Henry Dilley

Richard 'Dick' Henry Dilley passed away peacefully at home with family in Billings while under care of Stillwater Hospice, at the age of 78 on April 14, 2021, after prolonged illness of congestive heart failure and COPD.

Dick is survived by wife Genny, three children, Otis (Kim) Dilley of Great Falls, MT, Jeannette (Jared) Haworth of Billings, MT, Charlie (Megan) Dilley of Livingston, MT, and four grandchildren, Shaylyn Dilley, Shelby Haworth, Chaz Dilley and Jordan Haworth.

Viewing will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Smith West Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.