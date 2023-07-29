Richard Ivan Ellis came into this world on May 5, 1938, and departed it on July 8. In between those dates, such a life he led.
For many years, as the inevitable medical challenges of aging arose, Dick told us he wanted no extraordinary measures taken to prolong his life, as it had been “a good long run” already.
In recent weeks, a series of small strokes left him with an awful awareness of what a major one might mean, and so, on a beautiful Saturday evening under slanting summer light, he settled himself beneath a tree in his yard, and spared himself and his family that potential calamity.
Dick is survived by his daughter Kim, her husband John McRae, and his grandkids, Allie, Kirby, and Janie McRae; his son Scott; his sister Jean Gorsuch and sister-in-law Eunice Ellis; an amazing number of dear long-term friends; and his hiking (and mealtime) partner Maggie, the goldendoodle whom he loved as the world’s greatest dog. His wife Carol, his parents, and his brother David preceded him to the stars.
A celebration of life will be held in early October.
To see the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
It was a good long run, Dad. Thank you.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.