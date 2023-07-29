Richard Ivan Ellis came into this world on May 5, 1938, and departed it on July 8. In between those dates, such a life he led.

For many years, as the inevitable medical challenges of aging arose, Dick told us he wanted no extraordinary measures taken to prolong his life, as it had been “a good long run” already.

In recent weeks, a series of small strokes left him with an awful awareness of what a major one might mean, and so, on a beautiful Saturday evening under slanting summer light, he settled himself beneath a tree in his yard, and spared himself and his family that potential calamity.

Dick is survived by his daughter Kim, her husband John McRae, and his grandkids, Allie, Kirby, and Janie McRae; his son Scott; his sister Jean Gorsuch and sister-in-law Eunice Ellis; an amazing number of dear long-term friends; and his hiking (and mealtime) partner Maggie, the goldendoodle whom he loved as the world’s greatest dog. His wife Carol, his parents, and his brother David preceded him to the stars.

A celebration of life will be held in early October.

To see the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

It was a good long run, Dad. Thank you.