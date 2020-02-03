Richard Joseph Gruber Sr.

Richard Gruber was the son of Joseph Gruber and Susanna Sperl. He was born in Acme, Wyoming, on Oct. 4, 1925. He died in Billings on Jan. 31, 2020. He was the last born of six children.

Richard Gruber 'Doc' was married to Ann Moore. They were the parents of four children: Cheryl Hart, Cindy Chambers, Richard Joseph Gruber Jr. and Kimberly Mork. He has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

