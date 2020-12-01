Richard Joseph Martin

Richard ‘Dick' Joseph Martin, 75, of Billings passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Cremation has taken place and Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (MST), Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Bernard's Parish in Billings. The service will be Livestreamed on Dick's tribute page where a Full Obit can also be viewed. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.