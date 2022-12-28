Richard Keith Bohn, Sr. "Dick Bohn", age 77, resident of Azle, Texas, passed from this life on Saturday, December 3 in Fort Worth. Cause of death, leukemia.

Memorial Service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 27 in Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76135.

There will be an inurnment later in Lavina, Montana. (Spring/Summer 2023).

Dick Bohn was born December 8, 1944 in Billings, Montana to B. Robert “Bob” and Dorothy Bohn. He graduated from Billings Senior High School. Dick later married Barbara Colleen Bohn on April 28, 2012 in Billings, Montanan.

Dick joined the US Air Force and served from October 1965 to October 1985. He was a Military Hospital Dietitian for twenty years and Tarrant County Dietitian and Jailer, July 1986 to May 2004. His hobby was watching sports. His interest, enjoyments and indulgences of life were Elvis Presley, Shasta cola, double-stuff Oreo cookies, plain Lays Potato Chips and home-made German chocolate cake with coconut-pecan frosting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Dorothy Bohn.

Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara Colleen Bohn; children, Annette Coffman and husband, Nick, Richard Bohn, Jr. and wife, Samantha and Christa Duray; grandchildren, Lainey Patterson, Lissa Patterson, Ava Bohn, Laurin Patterson, Spencer Bohn, Nolan Duray, Sara Duray, Julian Bohn and Cayla Duray; great-grandson, Malcolm Bryan; and his sister, Tawny Nelson.

His favorite quote: "God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and Wisdom to know the difference".

Dick will be missed by all that loved him and knew him.