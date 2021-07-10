Richard Kyle Yarbrough

Richard's blessed soul is free and ascended March 17, 2020. An angel who is happy and free. Hospitalized for less than a week, he transitioned surrounded by Rene', their children, Jordan, Shelby, Hayden; and loved ones in spirit.

Interests and passions to describe RKY. All Animals, Artist (multimedia), Artifacts, Books and Birds, Belize, Creative, Dad, Education, Electrical, Engaging, Family and Friends, Genuine, Grandpa, Humorous, Horses, Husband, Interests, love of the Indigenous, Interesting, Joyful and a Jewel, Kind, Knowledgeable, Love, worked on several Movies, documentaries, and commercials, Nature, Open range, Photography, inQuisitive, Ranch, Spirit and Spiritual, Truth and Travel, Understanding, Understood, and Unforgettable, Vigilant, Wildlife, eXtra special, Yellowstone, and a Zest for life.

'A gentle soul who loved nature, created reflections of beauty, and shared his love with all.'

Please join us with a spirit of kindness and love to Richard's Celebration of Life, casual attire, from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at our cousin Brian's Barn, 5706 Central Ave., Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com