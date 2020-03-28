Richard's blessed soul is free now and has ascended; an angel who is happy and free. He passed away on March 17, 2020. Hospitalized for less than a week, he was surrounded by Rene', their children, and loved ones in spirit, surrounded in blankets of love and light.

Richard Kyle Yarbrough was born in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 14, 1956, to Sharon Rose Wheeler and Silas McWilliams Yarbrough, Jr.

Because of his many interests and passions, words are insufficient to describe RKY. All animals, Artist (multimedia), Artifacts, Books and Birds, Belize, Creative, Dad, Education, Electrical, Engaging, Family and Friends, Genuine, Grandpa, Humorous, Horses, Husband, Interests, love of the Indigenous, Interesting, Joyful and a Jewel, Kind, Knowledgeable, Love, worked on several Movies, documentaries, and commercials, Nature, Open range, Photography, inQuisitive, Ranch, Spirit and Spiritual, Truth and Travel, Understanding, Understood, and Unforgettable, Vigilant, Wildlife, eXtra special, Yellowstone, and a Zest for life.

Survived by Rene' Rosell Yarbrough, wife of 35 years; children Jordan, Shelby (Matt), Hayden, and granddaughter Avery Rose; stepfather Jack Hemsing; sisters Diane (Robert) and Laura (Jim); and niece Rachel (Kevin). He also leaves behind extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, mother and grandparents.

