Richard Laurence Bender, 86, formerly of Billings, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, from heart disease.

Richard was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Billings to Emanuel and Laura (Kerner) Bender. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1952 and served in the United States Navy from 1952-1960, entering active duty in 1956 until 1958 serving as a Radio Operator Division Chief. He was honorably discharged in 1960 after reserve duty.

He married Valarie Klovstad in 1956 and while serving in Guam, his first child Jennifer was born. Russell and Gregory were born back home in Montana.

Richard and Valarie divorced and he later married Lilly Wittman in Cody, Wyoming. From this marriage, he became a father to two more children, Lisa and Deanna.

After his divorce from Lilly, he spent almost 30 years with Mary Elizabeth ‘Susie' Cowell and moved to Waukon, Iowa, in 2011 to be near her son Dave. When Susie passed away in 2013 he moved to Seattle to live with daughter Lisa.