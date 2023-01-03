 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Lee "Dick" Hardt

Richard Lee “Dick” Hardt, 86, passed away in Billings, MT, on December 31, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, at Pilgrim Congregational Church.

To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

