Richard Lee 'Dicky' Kehler Jr.

Richard Lee 'Dicky' Kehler Jr., 74 of St. Xavier, passed away at his home in Billings, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after fighting colon cancer for nearly the last five years. Dick was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Hardin, MT to Rich and Esther (Schaak) Kehler, joining sister Marlene. He soon found his love for farming, following in his dad's tracks. He attended St. Xavier Elementary through eighth grade, graduating from Hardin High School in 1964. FFA, shop class, and working in the school library for Mrs. Reibeth were some of the highlights of his high school years.

After graduating, Dick attended Billings Business College and EMC, and eventually joining the USMC for six years, hence where his nickname of Red Dog came to be. In the meantime, he attained his private pilot's license, one of his lifetime goals.

Dick married Mary Ellen Nelson on Dec. 26, 1969, in Billings and celebrated just two weeks short of 51 years of marriage. They had three sons, Travis of Billings, and Kelly and Spencer of St. Xavier MT. He was thrilled to have three beautiful grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, and Justin, who treated him with such love and respect.

Dick served on the Soil Conservation Board in Big Horn County, also serving at the state level, putting in thirty years.