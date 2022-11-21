 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Lee Stricker

Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri, formerly of Great Falls, Montana died November 14. Richard was born August 25, 1956, son of Robert Stricker Senior, and Annabelle (Hert) Stricker in Hardin, Montana.

Full obituary: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

