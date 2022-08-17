 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Lee Walters

Richard Lee Walters

BILLINGS — Richard Lee Walters, 74. Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20th, at the First Presbyterian Church in Billings. Reception to follow at his home.

