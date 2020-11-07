Richard Lee Webb was born Nov. 21, 1941, and grew up in Oak Grove, Missouri. Dick went to college in Kirksville, Missouri, where he met his beloved wife Carolyn. He then took his first job in education teaching Biology in the St. Louis area, followed by his first position in school administration in Richmond, Missouri. After earning his Master's Degree, the Webbs moved to Montana where Dick spent time as a school Superintendent in St. Regis, Big Timber, and Park City.
Dick's true passion was aviation and he always spoke fondly of his time as the Chief Flight Instructor at Edwards Jet Center. When he wasn't flying, Dick loved hunting, fishing, his horses, his dogs, and spending time with his wife. He is survived by daughter Stephanie Stibor (Richardson, TX), son Rich Webb (Billings, MT), grandsons Will, Jack, and Jonathon Stibor (Richardson, TX), brother Bill Webb (Oak Grove, MO), and brother Philip Webb (Manassas, VA).
There are no immediate plans for a memorial service due to current events.
