Richard Lee Webb was born Nov. 21, 1941, and grew up in Oak Grove, Missouri. Dick went to college in Kirksville, Missouri, where he met his beloved wife Carolyn. He then took his first job in education teaching Biology in the St. Louis area, followed by his first position in school administration in Richmond, Missouri. After earning his Master's Degree, the Webbs moved to Montana where Dick spent time as a school Superintendent in St. Regis, Big Timber, and Park City.