Richard M. 'Dick' Davidson

Dick served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1955, was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant. He returned to the farm for two years before making the decision to attend college at the age of 27. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman and graduated with a BS in animal science. He continued studies at MSU, earning an MS a year later. Dick's first position was with a feed manufacturing firm (Midland Feed) in Billings as an animal nutritionist. It was during this time that he met his very best friend, life companion and truest love, Martha, and they were married in Billings on May 29, 1966. Dick suddenly found himself with not only a new bride, but three children, whom he soon adopted and cherished throughout his life.

Dick's business career was varied and extremely interesting, starting with a small company and then working into management with a conglomerate, WR Grace & Co. This was followed by becoming a small business entrepreneur in various business ventures, including a commercial cattle feeding operation west of Park City. During this time, he helped organize and was the first president of the Montana Cattle Feeders Association. Through his career, he also consulted for many agri-business companies large and small throughout the U.S. This consulting for large companies later expanded to Canada and also to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in South America. Dick made many trips to these countries and traveled extensively in each. Dick served on the board of the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) for several years and was also active on the Agricultural Committee of the Billings Chamber of Commerce. Dick was a 60-plus year member of the Masonic Lodge, and had also been involved in the Scottish Rite and Al Bedoo Shrine and was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was also a member of the Black Horse Patrol for several years and rode in many rodeos and parades in the western U.S. and Canada. Dick was also a scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts of America and was so proud that both of his sons were Eagle Scouts. He was also proud to see one of his grandsons become an Eagle Scout. He served on the board of the Montana Rescue Mission for many years and twice served as the president of the board. He had also been a member of Rotary International. He later became involved in Billings Golden K Kiwanis and enjoyed the association of many longtime friends. Dick served for several years on the Advisory board of Senior Life Partners at Billings Clinic.