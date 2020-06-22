Richard M. Knudson
Richard M. Knudson

Richard M. Knudson, 64, of Harlowton died Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 at his home. Services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wheatland County Fairgrounds with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery.

Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

