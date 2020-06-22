Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Richard M. Knudson, 64, of Harlowton died Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 at his home. Services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wheatland County Fairgrounds with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery.