Richard was born November 9, 1942 to Margaret and Christen Hereim in Livingston, MT. He graduated from Clyde Park High School and immediately enlisted to serve in the United States Army. He was stationed mostly in France and loved the military lifestyle. After discharge, he returned home to Montana. He married Lydia Tande and had a daughter, Amy Kirsten Hereim in 1975. Richard followed his passion of buying and renovating old buildings for rentals. He was a kind and generous landlord while also working for School District 2 as a janitor and maintenance man. He was self-taught, could fix anything, was the hardest working man and loved being busy at all times. His spare time was spent with his best friend Colleen Chapman. On the rare occasions he would vacation, it was spent brook-side fly fishing or attending Old Settler Days in Livingston, MT. He would not fish for years but his natural talent would return instantly with a basket full of brook trout. He was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren whom he adored and held so much pride: Madelyn Paige Goffena, Anamarie Kirsten Goffena and Julia May Goffena.