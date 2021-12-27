Richard McDonnell Schiltz, age 75, died peacefully on Dec. 25, 2021, after a long illness.

He was born in Billings on March 6, 1946, to the late John McHale and Edna McDonnell Schiltz. He grew up on Highland Park Drive. The area was bordered by Tony's Supermarket, Lisa Field, the Big Ditch and the Rimrocks, which provided countless hours of hiking and exploring. The neighborhood was populated by a bevy of World War II baby boomers. Rich attended Kate Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central High School in 1964. From Central, he went on to attend/study at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After two years of social success and academic failure, he returned to Billings. Richard then joined the local Marine Reserve unit in June 1966. While in Boot Camp, he scored very high on a test and qualified for flight school. The training required a three year commitment, so he reenlisted for three years. The week before flight school was scheduled to begin the program was canceled — but not the three-year enlistment.

In Oct. 1967, Richard arrived in Vietnam and was assigned to a naval gunfire support team with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment along the DMZ.