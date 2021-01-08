 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Michael Clark
0 entries

Richard Michael Clark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Michael Clark

1949 — 2021

Rick passed away at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, on Monday, Jan, 4, 2021 at the age of 71. His immediate family was given the gift of being able to see him and say 'until we meet again' before he left this world to begin his next adventure.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News