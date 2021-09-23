Richard Paul Solberg

Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, was Honorably Discharged from Active Duty, and later joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. In his youth, he was a competitive swimmer, which prepared him to become a Rescue Swimmer in the U.S. Navy. He received a B.S. Degree in Economics from the University of Washington and a Juris Doctorate from Gonzaga University. He built several television and radio stations in the Pacific Northwest and New York. He worked as an attorney; engineer; and owner/operator of radio station 1230AM KDHN in Hardin, Mont. After relocating to Montana, he was one of two federally certified electricians in the entire state.