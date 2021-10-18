Richard 'RH' 'Dick' Gifford

He married Mary Margaret “Marge” Wentz on June 25, 1976 and to this union Jennifer was born. Also, added to the family was Marge's son, John.

In 1997 Richard and Marge relocated to Sheridan where they enjoyed retirement and feeding the ducks. They enjoyed many trips to the mountains and the lake. Many of these trips included their granddaughter MacKenzie and she has many stories to tell about these adventures. They moved to the Billings-Laurel area in 2015. His wife, Marge passed away in 2015 and he spent the remainder of his days in the Billings-Laurel area.

Richard passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 88, with his family by his side at his residence.

Richard's greatest enjoyment in life was spending time on the lake and in the Bighorn and Beartooth Mountains fishing and enjoying nature. If you couldn't find R.H. and Grandpa Joe they were down at the river fishing. Dad was the hardest worker in the oilfield and the toughest man we all knew. To many Richard may have seemed intimidating on the outside but he was never unwilling to help where help was needed.

A special thank you to Kalon and Ashley Gifford for being with us during this very difficult time.