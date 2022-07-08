Richard "Rich" W. McClellan, 80, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 5.

Rich was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on March 2, 1942, and moved to Southern California in the late 1940s. He attended multiple elementary and high schools. He served in the 18th Airborne (2nd TAB C Battery 26th Field Artillery) and 8th Army Active Duty, from 1966 to 1968. He enjoyed racing motorcycles on the Northern California circuit and talked about it often. After his military service, he received his bachelor's of science in electrical engineering. He worked for Pacific Bell and Mountain Bell/US West from 1964 until he retired in 1996.

Rich was married to the love of his life, Katherina, and they moved to Montana in the 1970s. Unfortunately, she predeceased him in 1986 from cancer.

Rich was enthusiastically involved in various clubs and hobbies. He loved old cars, motorcycles astronomy, model railroading and vintage weapons. He was passionate and well informed on all these subjects, and exuded enormous enthusiasm when he would discuss or reminisce about each of them.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Earl McClellan; his mother, Marguerite McClellan; his brother, Gordon McClellan; and his sister, Maureen Brockman.

Rich will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by three kids who proudly referred to him as Papa Rich: Abby, Porter and Leland.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.