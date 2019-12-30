{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Seder, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend passed peacefully on Dec. 27, in Billings. Richard was born on Nov. 1, 1938, in Dayton, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by father and mother, Henry and Kathrine Seder; brothers Henry (Betty), Eddie, and Leroy. He is survived by brothers Robert (Betty), Jerry (Silvia), and sister Marian (Bob Rudland). He is survived by four children: Richard (Kay) Seder, Beverly (Mike) Durgan, Greg (Ronda) Seder, and Norma (Orville) Britton; four grandchildren: Katrina Britton, Danielle (Brett) Shelley, Leighton Seder, Sydni Seder; and great-grandbaby James Shelley. Also, four half brothers and a half sister. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Congregational Church in Worden, MT. Lunch will follow the service at the church.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Vincent Hospital for the special care they gave to Richard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St Vincent Healthcare Foundation or charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Remington Funeral Homes, and memories and condolence may be sent to the family at https://www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com/

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Seder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

