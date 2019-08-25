Richard Sukin died in his home in Billings July 23, 2019.
Dick served in the military in Vietnam, completing 2-tours in Saigon in ’68 and ’69. He took over daily operation of his parents clothing store, Wagner’s Ranchwear, in 1970 when his father became ill. Dick successfully closed out the store for his family. He worked for Social Security for several years and then in law enforcement with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Dept. He was a brilliant published author, a boxer and avid fisherman in his younger days, with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Joseph C. and Helen B. Sukin and wife Bonnie Sukin. He is survived by his sister Sharon Rose and brother Norman Sukin both of Billings.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
