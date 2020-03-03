Richard Townsend

Retirement brought more traveling, remodeling his home and getting involved in the local Historical Society as the Secretary. Rich enjoyed helping with all of the Society's many projects; he was a generous donor to not only the Historical Society, but also to numerous other local causes. He was a great supporter of the Headwaters Trail System and helped his brother, Gene, every year with the annual Headwaters Run. Rich became well-known for serving shots of Jack Daniels and Absolut Vodka with cups of water at his water station along the run route! He enjoyed lunches with his two high school buddies (Lorna and Yvonne), watching sports and family get-togethers. He threw a great Super Bowl Party every year for family and friends. Rich worked with Mike Lane at the Soda Shack for the Three Forks Rodeo every summer. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, discussing old movies and family/area history, among other things.