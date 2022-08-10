Richard W. (Dick) Hawkins

Dick is survived by his devoted wife Ardyth Akers Hawkins (Ardie) along with his children, Jeffry Hawkins of Rathdrum, ID, Jamie Hawkins of Coeur D'Alene, ID, and Robert Hawkins of Stillwater, MN. He is also survived by his stepchildren Amanda Schied of Ocala, FL, Kimberly Zaerr of Centennial, CO, and Philip Geisse of Kaneohe, HI. He leaves behind two loving grandchildren, Thomas Hawkins of Parker, CO and Kaci Knapp of Coeur D'Alene, ID. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren Joshua Schied of Montana, Rory Schied of Florida and Levi Schied of Colorado and six great grandchildren.

Richard Hawkins was a former Marine and Clothing Sales Representative who claimed to be the first drift boat owner in Montana. This being the first of many that he wore out over the years on the many beautiful rivers of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Passing along this passion to his sons and grandson. Once a Marine, always a Marine, at the young age of 63, Dick went to the local Marine Corp recruitment office to volunteer for duty post the 9/11 tragedy. He was thanked for his commitment to his country and the Marines but they agreed his previous nearly nine years of service to the Corp was duty well served to his country.