Richard White Clay, Sr., 63, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021 at Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. He was born on Feb. 26, 1958 in Crow Agency, Montana to Vernon and Carol (Tobacco) White Clay, Jr.

Visitation time will be Friday Nov. 19, at the Bullis Funeral Chapel from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.The family ask the public attending the visitation and funeral services to wear a mask. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.