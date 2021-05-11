Richard Wirth Jensen, 88, of Byron, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held a the Byron Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Byron Cemetery.